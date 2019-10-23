East Tennessee soldier deploying to fight cyber warfare

An East Tennessee family will have one missing around the dinner table for months as their dad answers duty's call.

Army Major Jesse Cragwall is being deployed overseas, and will be based in Germany.

"I don't really remember the last deployment since I was really young," Cragwalls oldest daughter Ellie said. "I don't know what it was like."

She and her sister Jillian will now know how hard it is saying good bye to their dad when he deploys.

"I'm just glad hes not going away for like a year," Ellie said.

Cragwall heads to Europe supporting a NATO mission on a battlefield without tanks, Humvees, or guns.

"The traditional symmetric war fare that we saw in World War I and World War II it's not necessarily a thing of the past, but the intensity and level is somewhat a way of the past," Cragwall said.

The new battlegrounds are what connect us everyday in the digital age of the internet and social media.

"The ability to influence perceptions that is the main battlefront we have to fight on a daily basis," Cragwall said.

"Trying to instill a desire for democracy around the world, not through our military might but through economic benefits, social benefits, and political benefits," Cragwall said. "That style of living we have today."

Major Cragwall is expected to return to East Tennessee in nine months.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.