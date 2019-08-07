Tennessee teachers now required to learn how to detect human trafficking

Tennessee teachers are now required to learn how to recognize the signs of human trafficking. / Source: (Canva)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Tennessee lawmakers have passed a new law that requires teachers to take a course on how to detect human trafficking.

Starting in the 2019-2020 school year, a new law requires teachers to take a course on how to detect human trafficking.

All teachers must receive a one-time in-service training on the detection, intervention, prevention and treatment of child victims. Teachers in East Tennessee districts, like Anderson County, have already taken the course.

"If every individual in this district has to watch a video and learn about this and saves one child's life, then it's worth it," Ryan Sutton, an Anderson County School's spokesperson said.

The bill also requires local boards of education to maintain a record of each teacher who completes the training.

"We see a lot of familiar trafficking where mom or dad are using the resources at their disposal to make ends meet or to pay their drug dealer, or it might be normalize behavior," Trudell said."It's a cyclical thing. Grandmother was trafficked, mother was trafficked so now child is trafficked."

So, she said teachers are the ideal people to catch the signs of trafficking.

"Teachers certainly have the access to youth, to view what's going on, maybe view some of their behavior changes and hear what they are dealing with outside of school and knowing how to respond to that," Trudell said.

Sex trafficking remains the second/fastest growing crime in Tennessee, according to the TBI.

Learn more about the new law here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.