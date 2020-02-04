East Tennessee teachers react to potential salary raise

In Monday night's State of the State address Governor Bill Lee proposed raising minimum pay for teachers to $40,000.

Student raises her hand in class (Source: WVLT)

East Tennessee teachers are reacting about this possibility.

For six years, Stephanie McBrien has been teaching kids at Grand Oaks Elementary in Anderson County.

She said she supports the idea of the salary raise.

"We are professionals in what we do and we spend a lot of time preparing for it so that extra compensation and being recognized as a professional is, I think, more so what we're striving for, and so that's a great direction I think," said McBrien.

Tanya Coats is the president of the Konx County Education Association and thinks this decision is overdue.

"Starting at $40,000 a starting salary for our educators is not equivalent to the rest of the nation when we're thinking about how we're getting paid," explained Coats.

Coats said there are needs like books and computers that school systems can't afford to buy to help their students succeed.

"But I still worry about the students in the state of Tennessee that need the resources to help have a better education," said Coats.

Lee wants to establish a quarter million dollar endowment to support mental health services.

"We have students who are dealing with living in poverty. There are lots of needs. Students they come to school first to be loved and they can't start learning if they have basic needs that haven't been met," explained McBrien.

Coats agrees--the students' needs are crucial.

"I just wish he'd thought about the kids a little bit more than just trying to appease the adults of getting people into the profession, raising our salaries because if you do more for the kids, we will be rewarded by their success as future leaders," said Coats.

The legislation still has to pass.

