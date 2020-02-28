"The relief I feel is unbelievable" East Tenn. woman returns home from coronavirus quarantine

An East Tennessee woman who was diagnosed with coronavirus is on her way home, her husband told WVLT News.

"My wife is free to go. The relief I feel is unbelievable," said Dr. Arnold Hopland.

Hopland and his wife, Jeannie have been quarantined in Japan after a vacation turned into a nightmare scenario. Jeannie and Arnold were separated for several weeks during their recovery after a Diamond Princess Cruise.

"The worst part of all of this for me is I haven’t been able to care for my wife. I can’t tell you how much that bothered me," said Arnold Friday. "I told her things around here could change by the minute. You get on that plane and go."

Jeannie will fly straight to her home in the tri-cities. Arnold suspects he will remain under quarantine for at least another week.

He says he feels fortunate that neither he or his wife experienced any symptoms, and that he has been spending his time helping other patients to understand what is going on and why.

"The world has always needed a better plan for handling these things," he said. "I believe we’ll eventually see some good come out of this. We’ll put together a plan for dealing with these outbreaks before they occur."

Dr. Hopand has been invited to speak at the Royal Academy of Physicians in London about the issue.

