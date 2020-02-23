East Tennesseeans learn how to recognize human trafficking

Some East Tennesseeans got the opportunity to learn about human trafficking and tips to know how to detect the crime.

Sunday morning, Feb. 23rd, a representative from the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking visited The Point church to lead an introduction.

The seminar helped educate people on ways to stay safe, sex slavery and other forms of trafficking.

The East Tennessee area isn't shy to seminars of this sort. Check out some information from the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking, CCAHT, that raised $50,000 for it annual event last October.

