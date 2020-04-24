Second Harvest Food concerned about running out of food

Food Banks are working overtime to make sure everyone stays fed as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

East Tennessee's Second Harvest said they expect the high demand to continue and worry supplies could run dry within the coming months.

"It's solid right now. Funding has been outstanding. But we know they're gonna need us in July and August. And we won't have the funding then, nor we might not have food," said Elaine Streno, Executive Director of Second Harvest Food Bank - East Tennessee.

Elaine Streno says the food bank has been distributing food to thousands of people within 18 counties for weeks. She’s also noticed an increase in demand.

"Everyone is telling us there's gonna be a crunch in the food distribution world. So right now we have an inventory of four weeks in our warehouse, and I'm hoping and praying that we will be able to sustain this demand because it's increased 50 percent," she said.

Streno says the food bank is currently low on items like pasta,soup, and canned fruit.

To donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank, click here.

