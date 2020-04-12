Easter Bunny declared 'essential worker' in Maine

Children across Maine don't have to worry, the Easter Bunny is still in business.

Maine Governor Janet Mills declared all magical creatures, like the Easter Bunny, "essential to the health and happiness of Maine children."

The governor made sure to remind the Easter Bunny to maintain social distancing when traveling across Maine this weekend.

“May this bring hope and happiness to Maine children and families during this difficult time,” Mills said in a tweet.

Recognizing that friendly magical creatures, like the Easter Bunny, are essential to the health and happiness of Maine children, today I declared them performers of essential services. May this bring hope and happiness to Maine children and families during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PAUcoHq1NI — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) April 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMTW. All rights reserved.

