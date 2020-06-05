Eastside Sunday Market kicks off its third season June 7

The Eastside Sunday Market announced it will be opening its third farmers market season on Sunday, June 7.

The farmers market will be at Dr. Walter Hardy Park from 1-4 p.m. and will feature Nourish Kids take-home kits.

The kits will be for kids ages two to twelve who will receive a take-home activity, a produce sample and $5 in "Produce Bucks" to spend on fruit, vegetables, and plants at the market.

"The Eastside Sunday Market serves as an oasis in a food desert, bringing fresh, local produce to our community," said Pastor Chris Battle, director of Battlefield Farm and Gardens. "The market is open and welcome to all of our community members."

The market will have a dedicated hour of shopping for immune-compromised and most at-risk community members from 1-2 p.m. when face masks will be mandatory.

According to a release, the market accepts SNAP and doubles SNAP benefits through Double Up Food Bucks. Any SNAP customer can receive $20 in Double Up Food Bucks to use at any participating market for fruits and vegetables.

Francis Road Farms, HatFresh, Hey Moon Farm, Rebel Hollow Farms, Croley Farm LLC, and Vivian Williams will be the opening day vendors.

