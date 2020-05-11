Foods to help boost the immune system

It's not just oranges that help boost the immune system, according to a Knoxville nutritionist.

Nutritionist Kaitlyn Tucker at Focus Integrative Centers said reach for orange and yellow foods rich in vitamin A like carrots and sweet potatoes, even kale to help boost the immune system. She said try to eat foods high in vitamin C and D, too.

"Everyone always talks about oranges and orange juice but actually spinach, broccoli, strawberry, there's a lot of other foods that we can eat that have a lot of vitamin C as well," she said.

Tucker also suggested adding a daily probiotic and drinking plenty of water to help avoid getting sick.

