Eating as defense against coronavirus and other diseases

Stocking your cupboards and refrigerator could be one of your best defenses against the coronavirus or other disease, according to integrative medical physician Dr. Jason West. He runs the West Clinic in Idaho with a focus on helping the body build its immune system.

Olearys / CC BY 2.0

"Your immune system is the most important thing that protects you against developing infection and developing disease," said Dr. West.

The doctor stresses that vitamins, ideally found in the foods you eat, can help build the body's immune system. For instance, eating carrots and sweet potatoes to gain vitamin A. Or eating oranges for vitamin C.

"Vitamin A protects your mucus membranes. It's really important for respiratory infections. Vitamin D. We know that people that have low vitamin D levels, which is 75 to 80 percent of Americans, are at higher risk for lower respiratory tract infections."

Dr. West recommends a little sunshine each day to build vitamin D levels in the body.

Overall, the doctor tells his patients to eat less sugar and processed foods, turning instead to whole foods for the best nutrition possible.

West Clinic has detailed resources online.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

