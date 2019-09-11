Eddie Check provides free cancer screenings for men

Eddie Check is an annual blood drive and free Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) testing event designed to raise awareness for prostate cancer.

The PSA test is a simple blood test that screens for prostate cancer by measuring the amount of PSA (a protein produced by both cancerous and noncancerous tissue in the prostate) in your blood.

Large amounts of PSA may indicate the presence of prostate cancer. Men should still have an annual digital exam with their physician.

This year over 26,000 men will die of prostate cancer. But there’s still good news. If prostate cancer is caught early, the 5-year survival rate is nearly 100%. The numbers say it all — get tested!

On Thursday, September 12 and Friday, September 13, 2019, there will be Eddie Check locations all over East Tennessee.

Thursday, September 12

MEDIC Knoxville

1601 Ailor Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921

7:00a.m.-6:30p.m.

MEDIC Farragut

11000 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37934

7:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville

79 South Main St.

Crossville, TN 38555

8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (CDT)

MEDIC Athens

213 E. Washington Ave., Suite 104

Athens, TN 37303

8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Provision CARES Proton Therap

6450 Provision Cares Way

Knoxville, TN 37909

8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Walmart Oneida

19740 Alberta St.

Oneida, TN 37841

11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

South Greene High School

7469 Asheville Hwy.

Greeneville, TN 37743

9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Smoky Mountain Knife Works

2320 Winnfield Dunn Parkway

Sevierville, TN 37876

11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Friday, September 13

MEDIC Knoxville

1601 Ailor Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921

7:00a.m.-6:30p.m.

MEDIC Farragut

11000 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37934

6:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville

79 South Main St.

Crossville, TN 38555

8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (CDT)

MEDIC Athens

213 E. Washington Ave., Suite 104

Athens, TN 37303

8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Provision CARES Proton Therapy

6450 Provision Cares Way

Knoxville, TN 37909

8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Lowe's Alcoa

1098 Hunters Crossing Dr.

Alcoa, TN 37701

10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Walmart Lenoir City

911 Highway 321

Lenoir City, TN 37771

12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Books-A-Million Oak Ridge

310 S. Illinois Ave

Oak Ridge, TN 37830

11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

