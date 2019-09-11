Eddie Check provides free cancer screenings for men

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Eddie Check is an annual blood drive and free Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) testing event designed to raise awareness for prostate cancer.
The PSA test is a simple blood test that screens for prostate cancer by measuring the amount of PSA (a protein produced by both cancerous and noncancerous tissue in the prostate) in your blood.
Large amounts of PSA may indicate the presence of prostate cancer. Men should still have an annual digital exam with their physician.
This year over 26,000 men will die of prostate cancer. But there’s still good news. If prostate cancer is caught early, the 5-year survival rate is nearly 100%. The numbers say it all — get tested!
On Thursday, September 12 and Friday, September 13, 2019, there will be Eddie Check locations all over East Tennessee.
Thursday, September 12
MEDIC Knoxville
1601 Ailor Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
7:00a.m.-6:30p.m.
MEDIC Farragut
11000 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37934
7:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
MEDIC Crossville
79 South Main St.
Crossville, TN 38555
8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (CDT)
MEDIC Athens
213 E. Washington Ave., Suite 104
Athens, TN 37303
8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Provision CARES Proton Therap
6450 Provision Cares Way
Knoxville, TN 37909
8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Walmart Oneida
19740 Alberta St.
Oneida, TN 37841
11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
South Greene High School
7469 Asheville Hwy.
Greeneville, TN 37743
9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Smoky Mountain Knife Works
2320 Winnfield Dunn Parkway
Sevierville, TN 37876
11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Friday, September 13
MEDIC Knoxville
1601 Ailor Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
7:00a.m.-6:30p.m.
MEDIC Farragut
11000 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37934
6:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
MEDIC Crossville
79 South Main St.
Crossville, TN 38555
8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (CDT)
MEDIC Athens
213 E. Washington Ave., Suite 104
Athens, TN 37303
8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Provision CARES Proton Therapy
6450 Provision Cares Way
Knoxville, TN 37909
8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Lowe's Alcoa
1098 Hunters Crossing Dr.
Alcoa, TN 37701
10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Walmart Lenoir City
911 Highway 321
Lenoir City, TN 37771
12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
Books-A-Million Oak Ridge
310 S. Illinois Ave
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.