Educators prepare for more online distance learning

Tennessee students and families are adjusting to being out of school through at least April 24, per Governor Bill Lee's recommendation. How well will they be able to stay connected to their schools and keep on grade level?

One-to-one laptops for students in places like Oak Ridge Schools give educators some assurance that at least middle and high school students will have the equipment they need for learning online from home. However, that does not mean all students will have internet access.

Vice Principal Chris Layton at Jefferson Middle School answered,

"Does every student have internet access at home? The answer to that is no. We can't necessarily assure that every student does." Layton said there seem to be low-cost options now for parents to obtain that internet access for their children, and he would suggest they check with multiple providers. Oak Ridge Schools plans to organize remote learning opportunities for students beginning April 6.

Chief Information Officer Audrey Williams at Pellissippi State Community College is overseeing distance learning for those college students, which will continue through the end of the spring semester.

She said cable and fiber can provide high-speed internet access adequate for most educational needs. "To work on papers or reading, you don't need a high speed internet connection. You might need a bit of time to download some material and put it on your device. But then to actually access it, you don't need to be connected."

When asked how well video conferencing might work for students in a virtual class at home, she said,"If you have a hard-wired connection to whatever your provider is, you're probably going to have a more stable connection for lots of video." However, Williams said the latest phone technology with 4G and 5G speeds could also make a video connection possible.

"Even if you have a high-speed connection, Williams said

It's probably going to take come cooperation with the family. Because now you have the entire family trying to work from home and go to school from home and be entertained."

Layton explained that the online learning opportunities for Oak Ridge students will be based on online connections the students already have with their teachers, such as the Canvas app.

