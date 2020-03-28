Eiffel Tower says "Merci" to health workers fighting virus

Health workers racing to save lives during the coronavirus outbreak in France have received a huge show of gratitude courtesy of the Eiffel Tower.

Lights on Paris' world-famous landmark spelled out “Merci” and “Stay at home" on Friday night.

The tower's regular sparkling lights also were switched on. The show of solidarity coincided with the moment when citizens in lockdown across France have been cheering and applauding from their windows and balconies each night in support of doctors and nurses.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the Eiffel Tower light show would take place every evening.

France is contending with one of the world's deadliest coronavirus outbreaks.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.