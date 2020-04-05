Eight tips to keep the coronavirus out of your home

"Stay inside," "stay away from others," and "only leave for necessitates" are phrases being said by health and government officials.

But there were germs coming into your home from packages, groceries, clothes, and the list goes on.

Here are eight tips to avoid the spread of germs:

1. Designate one person to run errands. This eliminates the amount of germs spreading from multiple people while out in public.

2. Create an area to disinfect packages and groceries. Sanitization wipes and sprays help kill a multitude of viruses.

3. Wash your hands.

4. When possible, use contact-less delivery and let a package sit outside your home for 24 hours to let germs die.

5. Clean items that usually help people clean. Wash washers and dryers, dishwashers, sinks, bathtubs, toilets, etc.

6. Wash clothes, sheets, and towels on the warmest setting allowed on the item.

7. Disinfect commonly touched items like wallets, keys, cellphones, sunglasses, etc.

8. Do not invite people into your home. If you need to meet someone, safely do so 6 feet apart, outside.

