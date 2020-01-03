Elderly Claiborne County couple trapped by flood waters

Relentless early January rains have caused flooding that left an elderly Claiborne County couple trapped in their home, and it's not the first time.

Couple trapped by flood waters in Claiborne County / Source: (WVLT)

The Epperson family said flooding covers the way to their home on Gap Creek road each time heavy rain hits the area. The family said the road has flooded at least four times since December.

Both of the Eppersons are in their late seventies and have health issues, so getting to the doctor and the pharmacy for their medication is vital. Their daughter, Stella, said she worries about them.

“Two weeks ago my dad filled his feed sacks up with gravel and laid them in the holes so they could get out to get my mom's seizure medicine and then six months ago he brought a boat across so we could take him to get his insulin because he was out, and then groceries,” said Stella. “That's the only way you could get to them.”

