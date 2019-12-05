Elderly man dies after fire at Knoxville home

An elderly man has died following a fire that occurred on December 2.

The Knoxville Fire Department said 82-year-old Charles Schultz passed away following a fire at his home on Quincy Ave.

KFD said neighbors reported seeing flames at the home on Monday morning. Schultz was found in the hallway "overcome by smoke," investigators said.

Schultz was transported to UT Medical Center and later on to the Vanderbilt Burn Center before he passed away on Thursday, Dec 5.

KFD said the fire started near or around a ceiling light on the front porch.

