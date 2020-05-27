Elderly woman fights off teen during attempted rape, NC deputies say

North Carolina investigators said an elderly woman fought off a 19-year-old who allegedly broke into her home and tried to rape her.

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a home in Nakina around 3:30 a.m. May 22. The 75-year-old victim told investigators she was woken up in the middle of the night by an intruder in her bedroom.

She told deputies the man tried to sexually assault her, but she fought him off and reached for her phone. She told investigators the suspect took her phone and fled the house. The victim used her medical alert device to contact 911.

Deputies said they identified the suspect later that day as Marcus Heimnick and arrested him on charges of first degree burglary, two counts of attempted second degree rape, common law robbery and interfering with emergency communications.

WECT reported he was booked into jail on a $515,000 bond.

