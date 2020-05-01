Elderly woman found dead in wheelchair on the side of the road in Florida prompts investigation

Florida police are searching for answers after an unidentified elderly woman was found dead in a wheelchair in Bradenton Thursday.

WWSB reported that police are searching for the woman's next-of-kin after officers were called to 15th Street West for reports of a deceased person.

Once on scene officers said they found a deceased elderly woman in a wheelchair sitting on the side of the road. Police said she appeared to be in her mid-80s, but they could not determine her ethnicity. They added that she had a surgical scar on the right side of her head.

WWSB reported that police had not released a cause of death and were awaiting autopsy results.

Police said if you recognize this, contact Detective Jay Gow at (941) 932-9373. You may also email your information to CRIMETIPS@CITYOFBRADENTON.COM or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (tollfree) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS).

