Elderly woman taken to hospital after fire, Rural Metro says

An elderly woman was taken to an area hospital for evaluation after a house fire on Wednesday night, Rural Metro said.

Crews responded to a house fire at 8425 on Dresden Drive on November 13 at 8:45 p.m. Upon arrival, crews said an elderly woman was being helped by the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The fire was contained to the rear of the home with some of it making its way to the attic above the kitchen area, Rural Metro said.

Rural Metro said the exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.