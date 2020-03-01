Election Day polling location moved ahead of Super Tuesday

Election Day polling location for Precinct 68E has moved from Cedar Bluff Middle School to the Cedar Bluff Branch Library, 9045 Cross Park Drive, Knoxville 37923.

More information on the affected area can be found on the front page of the Knox Votes website.

"Additionally, please be advised that the Election Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 3rd at 1:30 pm has been cancelled. The sole purpose of the meeting was to hear any timely appeals of rejected voter registration forms. As none have been received by our office, this meeting is cancelled," said the Administrator of Elections in an email.

