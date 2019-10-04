Classmates host virtual pep rally for student in hospital

Students and teachers at Dyllis Springs Elementary School gave one student a virtual pep-rally on Friday morning.

Brinley Eads is a fifth grade student in Mrs. Choates' class. He was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at 11-months-old and has been battling with it ever since.

According to Brinley's mother, Elizabeth, Brinley was admitted into East Tennessee Children's Hospital after experiencing severe shortness of breath while playing football . He has since been in the hospital to get round the clock treatments.

Since the fifth grader is missing weeks of school, his friends and teachers decided to send him positive words through a Skype call. The teachers gathered all of the students in the gym and projected the video call on a projector screen.

"It started out with just fifth grade and the fifth graders wanted to wear purple and support him and we were going to take a group picture and send it as encouragement to Brinley, but it just kind of blossomed." said Choates.

Brinley's mother said he is expected to return to school the week following fall break. Brinley's family is not asking for any type of financial support for himself, but if you would like to do something nice for him, they encourage everyone to donate to Cystic Fybrosis Foundation to help find a cure.

