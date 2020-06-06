Pregnant elephant fed explosive-stuffed fruit, dies

A man who is accused of causing the death of a pregnant elephant was arrested Friday in New Delhi.

WDEF reported that the 15-year-old elephant died after biting a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers that exploded in her mouth.

The elephant was reportedly unable to eat after the injury from the explosive and she later died in a river in Pallakad in southern Kerala state on May 27, according to state forest officer Surendra Kumar.

The state forest department announced an arrest and said it is investigating whether he was a poacher or a farmer who wanted to kill the elephant to prevent it from damaging crops.

The commonly used 'bait bombs' made out of food stuffed with explosives, are used in southern Indian states to hunt wild boars for meat.

The death of the pregnant elephant caused an outrage among animals rights activists. Maneka Gandhi, a former minister from the governing Bharatiya Janata Party, described the death as shocking and demanded a severe punishment for those responsible.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WDEF. All rights reserved.

