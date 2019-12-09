Elf On the Shelf Adventure hits downtown Knoxville

Children in Knoxville will have the chance to explore downtown on the search for some of the magical elves hiding in more than two dozen Knoxville businesses.

Families are invited to search for the little scout elves who will land in a new location each night for a fun holiday scavenger hunt.

Children of all ages are invited to participate. All you have to do is pick up a North Pole Pass at any of the participating businesses to help guide you through the adventure. Along the way, children can collect treats and prizes until they find an elf.

The elves will remain in Knoxville until Saturday, Jan. 5.

