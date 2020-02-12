Eligible kitties looking for love during Feral Feline Friends "Love Week"

With Valentines Day right around the corner, Feral Feline Freinds is helping cats find love in furever homes.

Feral Feline Friends of East Tennessee began a series on it's Facebook page called ‘Week of Love’.

The cats still looking to be adopted are posting their profiles talking about what they love and are looking for in a forever home. It’s like a dating app but for furry friends and future owners.

According to FFF, Mimi the cat says her Valentine’s Day dream is to find her forever home where she can lounge, play and have nice chats with her human. Mimi’s all time favorite song is “RESPECT” by Arthea Franklin because it describes the type of love she is looking for. She likes her personal space, but once she is ready for love, she’ll circle ankles, lean in gently, and be happy to receive gentle pats.

Everyday this week, Feral Feline Friends will be posting a photo of a different cat and their profile in hopes they will also be finding love this week. If you’re looking to adopt fill out the application online at feralfelinefriends.org.

