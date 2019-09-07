Elizabethton woman dies in Cumberland County motorcycle crash

Officials with Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed an Elizabethon woman died Friday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 40.

CBS affiliate WJHL reported the crash happened in the afternoon hours on I-40 in the western part of Cumberland County.

Tiffany Jones was reportedly driving a 2007 Harley Davidson when she lost control.

Jones was ejected from the motorcycle, according to reports.

Officials said Jones was pronounced dead at the hospital.

