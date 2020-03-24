Elkmont Exchange delivering cocktails to your door

Elkmont Exchange says they want to help "flatten the curve" and help customers practice social distancing by delivering food and drink directly to your doorstep.

Starting Wednesday at 11 a.m., Elkmont said it will begin delivering beer as well as cocktails to your doorstep with a food purchase.

Prices

Cocktail Pouch Choices – 6 fl oz

$10 Bay Breeze - PoMo Kore Vodka, Cranberry Juice, Pineapple Juice

$10 Margarita - Tequila, PoMo Amaro Arancia, Lime Juice

$10 Bees Knees - PoMo Giniferous Gin, Lemon Juice, Honey Syrup

Beer Choices

$11 Light Lager (6-pack)

$11 Old Gold Lager (6-pack)

$11 Coffee Lager (4-Pack)

$12 Recluse Brown Ale (4-Pack)

$13 Legion of Haze IPA (4-Pack)

Food (required for all deliveries)

$5 Pork rinds & one of our assorted smoked sausages with a side of buttermilk vinaigrette

Elkmont said orders are $40 and deliveries are limited to a 15-minute driver from Elkmont.

Call 865-249-7904 to order.

