Elton John, Erivo, Menzel, Metz among Oscar performers

The singers from five Oscar-nominated songs will reprise their performances live at next month’s Academy Awards.

Producers said Thursday that best actress nominee Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman will perform during the Feb. 9 ceremony.

The show will also feature an appearance by Questlove and a guest-conducted segment from Eímear Noone, who is the first woman to conduct during an Oscars telecast.

Erivo, a double nominee for song and actress, will sing “Stand Up” from “Harriet.”

Menzel will be joined by singer-songwriter Aurora to perform “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II.”

