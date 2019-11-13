Elton John announces Knoxville concert

Elton John announced he will extend the #EltonFarewellTour to make a stop at Thompson-Boling Arena on June 6, 2020.

Tickets go on sale November 22, 2019, at 10 a.m for the general public.

For more information about ticket sales click here

"After more than a century on the road and an unparalleled career that has redefined the cultural landscape and seen him claim his place as a true global icon, Elton has announced via an exclusive VR180 Live Stream on YouTube, details of his final tour called 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road," the Elton John website says. “It’s time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next important chapter of my life.”

The tour will be Elton's last ever, marking the end of half a century on the road.

