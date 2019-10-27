Elton John cancels concert ahead of Nashville show, feeling 'extremely unwell'

Elton John canceled a concert in Indianapolis on Saturday, just days before he was is set to perform in Nashville.

The singer posted on Facebook that he is "extremely unwell."

The post read:

To my dear fans in Indianapolis,

It is with the heaviest heart that I'm forced to deliver the news that I am extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight.

I absolutely hate to let my fans down, but I owe it to you to put on the best show possible and unfortunately, that's simply not possible.

The date will be rearranged for March 26th, 2020, and I promise I will deliver the show you deserve. Thank you so much for your support and understanding.

Elton x

Elton John is scheduled to perform at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 28 at 8 p.m. There has been no information released as to whether or not he will perform.

