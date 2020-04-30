Emerald Youth Foundation's annual fundraiser goes digital

The methods may be different, but the mission at the Emerald Youth Foundation is still the same during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chrystal Armstrong Brown, the vice president of program development, said the organization is now reaching out to children and their parents via phone and Zoom chats.

"Children will continue to develop. They still need to learn. They still need to be supported in their growth -- academic, faith, or health," she said. "We have ongoing concerns about what goes on in our communities. We know continuing a presence of supportive adults makes a difference long term in outcomes for our youth and their families."

Emerald Youth is hosting 'Imagine, Pray, Give,' which is a digital breakfast on Friday May 1st. The event starts at 8 a.m. Everyone city-wide is invited to join in during a live stream prayer event.

The event is one of Emerald Youth's largest fundraisers. However, because of COVID-19, this will be the first time it is held virtually.

"We see this as a time to walk along Him. To be a support, listening ear and ask kids how they're doing and provide a moment of laughter, and relief, and encourage healthy conversations and interactions within those households," Armstrong Brown said.

You can also watch the stream on MyVLT Friday at 8 a.m.

