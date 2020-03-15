Emergen-C warns against making "Quarintinis"

KNXOVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) During the spread of the Coronavirus, some are trying to get creative when it comes to staying healthy.
A popular vitamin supplement is warning its customers not to mix their product with alcohol. Many people are mixing Emergen-C packets with alcohol, and calling with drink a "Quarintini".
Some are even posting their concoctions online. Emergen-C has been tweeting back at customers saying, "We do not recommend taking any of our products with alcohol."
We do not recommend taking any of our products with alcohol.— Emergen-C (@emergenc) March 13, 2020
