Emergency lawsuit aims to keep abortion accessible during COVID-19 pandemic

A Tennessee order effectively banning abortion procedures in the state was challenged by the Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union and the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee.

Governor Bill Lee issued an order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that limits "non-emergency" health care procedures and stops individuals from getting a procedural abortion.

Patients who are less than 11 weeks pregnant are still permitted to obtain medication abortions in the state.

Tennessee is not the first state to restrict abortion care during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Texas, most abortions are currently prohibited, and providers have asked the Supreme Court to intervene on an emergency basis. Court decisions allowing abortion care to continue have occurred in Alabama, Ohio and Oklahoma.

