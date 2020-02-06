Emergency shelters opening due to weather concerns

After constant rainfall and flash flooding, emergency shelters are opening up across East Tennessee.

In Blount County, the Red Cross is in the process of opening a shelter at Heritage High School (3741 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville) for people displaced by flooding.

In Sevier County, the Pigeon Forge Police Department said a shelter is open at the Pigeon Forge Community Center (170 Community Drive).

Pigeon Forge officials said a few people have arrived at their shelter.

In Gatlinburg, the Gatlinburg Community Center, which is located at 156 Proffitt Road says they're ready to accept anyone needing shelter at this time.

This is a developing story.

