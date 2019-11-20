Emilia Clarke talks about pressure to appear nude after ‘Game of Thrones’

“Game of Thrones” was well-known for its graphic violence and sex scenes.

Emilia Clarke, who rose to fame as Daenerys Targaryen in the series, said the show’s legacy is coloring expectations of her in new roles.

Especially in the early seasons, the English actress showed a lot of skin in the role. Clarke later made headlines as she pushed back on scripts that called for nudity.

She credits GOT co-star Jason Momoa for encouraging her to stand up for what she’s comfortable with.

Clarke said producers of projects she’s worked on since GOT have also tried to pressure her to appear without her clothes.

Clarke recently told Dax Shepherd on his "Armchair Expert" podcast that she's taking an even tougher stance during her post-GOT career.

She said she’s upfront with producers now and refuses to do anything she finds gratuitous.

