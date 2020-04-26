Eminem donates 'mom's spaghetti' to Detroit health care workers

Eminem paid homage to a line in his 2002 hit "Lose Yourself," by donating his "mom's spaghetti" to employees at Henry Ford Hospital in his hometown of Detroit.

In the song, the rapper sings about his "mom's spaghetti," in a line that has become somewhat iconic.

Henry Ford Health System shared a photo of Eminem's gift on Instagram. In the photo tubs of spaghetti that featured a classic "mom" tattoo were shown. The containers of pasta had "Thank you frontline caregivers," printed on them.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CBS. All rights reserved.

