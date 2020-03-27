Employee at Memphis Kroger warehouse tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at a Kroger warehouse in Tennessee has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

WREG reported that a spokesperson for the Delta Division Distribution Center said the employee reported testing positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

The employee hasn’t been in the distribution center since Saturday, and the company said their job was not around food or many people.

“The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority,” the Kroger spokesperson said. “We are supporting the individual, following guidelines from local officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of all employees at our site.”

WREG reported that trucks continued to roll into the distribution center Friday.

