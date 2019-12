An employee at a Franklin Chick-fil-a reportedly found a loaded gun in the men's bathroom Friday night, WTVF reported.

Police said the handgun was found in the stall and employees secured it until officers arrived.

The owner called the police a short time later and said he forgot his gun in the stall, according to reports.

Police said the owner will not be charged.

