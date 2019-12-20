Endangered Child Alert issued for Memphis teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -- An Endangered Child Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for 15-year-old Memphis teen, Airene Smith.
She was last seen wearing a black Nike pullover, yellow shirt, and camouflage pants.
Smith was described as having black hair and brown eyes and standing 5'6''.
The statewide alert was issued on Friday night at 9:15.
The Memphis Police Department and the TBI asked anyone with information to contact MPD at (901) 528-CASH or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND
