Endangered Child Alert issued for Memphis teen

An Endangered Child Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for 15-year-old Memphis teen, Airene Smith.

She was last seen wearing a black Nike pullover, yellow shirt, and camouflage pants.

Smith was described as having black hair and brown eyes and standing 5'6''.

The statewide alert was issued on Friday night at 9:15.

The Memphis Police Department and the TBI asked anyone with information to contact MPD at (901) 528-CASH or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.