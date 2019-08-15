Endangered Middle Tennessee 11-month-old found safe

UPDATE: A missing 11-month old from DeKalb was found safe in Warren County.

"Thanks for helping us to spread the word," TBI said on Twitter.

UPDATE: Baby Legend has been found safe in Warren County!



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a missing 11-month-old.

Legend Creed Soales is missing from DeKalb County.

Officials believe ge may be in the company of Shawn Soales.

Anyone with information that could help the TBI find baby Legend should call 1-800-TBI-Find.