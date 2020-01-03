Endangered child alert issued for Tennessee teen

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Endangered Child Alert for a missing 14-year-old.

Officials said they are searching for Jack Vincent Wooten of Bartlett who has a known a known medical condition.

Wooten is described as being 5'5", 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and blue shoes.

Anyone who sees Wooten or knows where he could be should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

