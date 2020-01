The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a teen who is missing from Greenbrier, Tennessee.

That means authorities have reason to believe 16-year-old Cole Fox could be in danger.

Anyone who has seen Cole or has information about his whereabouts should call Greenbrier Police Department at (615) 643-4467 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

