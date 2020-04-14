"Enjoy your wonderful life:" Animal shelter posts pictures of pets getting new homes amid pandemic

The Friends Animal Shelter of Cocke County has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, like many organizations and businesses, but they're still connecting pets to their forever families.

The shelter has still been conducting adoptions, by appointment, to help animals find their perfect fit.

Due to the pandemic, the shelter said they have seen adoptions and donations decrease.

"Our adoption numbers and donations have significantly decreased. We need canned wet food for cats, dogs, kittens and puppies. We need monetary donations to cover medical expenses and keep the lights on. We need people like YOU to adopt, donate, foster, volunteer! Please help us keep this shelter running as it has been and continues to do so. We couldn't be where we are today without all of you," the shelter said on Facebook.

Go here to see how you can help or call 423-532-8475.

For information on how to help animal shelters in East Tennessee, go here.

