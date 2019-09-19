Entrepreneurs compete for shot at $10,000 prize

Six East Tennessee entrepreneurs are going head to head next week for their chance at up to a $10,000 prize. It's the area's way of giving startups a chance for extra financial support and exposure, while letting talent rise to the top.

Startup Day 2019 is set for Tuesday, September 24 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at the Mill & Mine, with doors opening at 1:30 pm. It's the key event of Innov865 Week 2019 by the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center and leading business and research organizations.

"It's always really exciting. You're gonna see six of the most exciting and high traction startups in Knoxville pitching," said KEC Board Chair Brandon Bruce, co-founder of Cirrus Insight.

Competitors on the stage for Startup Day will be:

EDP Biotech

Reviewbox

Winter Innovations

SmartRIA

TCPoly

Active Energy

"All of them have really unique tech, they're all very different, so I think it'll make it fun to listen to each pitch," said Bruce.

Another special feature of Startup Day will be a chat with

CEO Kelly Tiller of Genera, another startup that just secured a $118 million investment. Knoxville's mayoral candidates will also appear for a forum.

Knoxville Entrepreneur Center offers resources for small business startups year around.

