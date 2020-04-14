Epidemiologist gives latest on coronavirus

Dr. Tista Ghosh, an Epidemiologist & Senior Director of Impact Evaluation at Grand Rounds spoke to our Harry Sullivan on the latest details on the coronavirus epidemic.

WVLT last spoke to Dr. Ghosh a few weeks ago when the virus was still new to the medical world and not much was know about its capabilities, or how it could spread.

"Well we've learned a lot since we last talked. " Says Dr. Ghosh.

"One of the things that we learned after some recent studies is that some people who have COVID-19 are asymptomatic meaning they can never show symptoms but they can still transmit the virus to others."

Dr. Ghosh said the big reason why the CDC has recommended people wear masks in public, no matter how they feel, is to protect others and yourself.

Dr. Ghosh also warned about thinking the coronavirus is just like the flu.

"This virus, unlike the flu is something our immune systems have never seen before so it's brand new to the human immune system." Said Dr. Ghosh.

"We have no memory of it so it's harder for us to fight, even younger healthier people are having some trouble fighting this virus, that doesn't mean that once we develop immunity it will remain hard, but this first wave is going to remain hard on a lot of us no matter how old we are."

