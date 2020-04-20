Episcopal School of Knoxville adjusts to online learning

Parents are doing what they can to make sure their children aren't missing out on essential learning. The Episcopal School of Knoxville is still having class. They've moved it online.

Attending school through a screen is a familiar scene for families across the United States. It's a learning experience for both the students and teachers.

"Just about everything is harder to do virtually. I can't peak over their shoulder and see how they're attacking a math problem," said David Spates, a 5th grade science teacher.

The staff at ESK started planning for this weeks ago. Dr. Jack Talmadge, Head of the School, said many of the teachers used their spring break to come up with adjusted lesson plans.

"It's two-fold. It's definitely academics, but it's tough for these kids at this time to be away from their peers and social interaction... so we know they have those needs as well. Some of our classes are a virtual hang outs and we have some fun and games in there," Talmadge said.

While this style of learning isn't what they're used to, it's giving them tools they can carry with them in the future.

"We've never had to do a math class online and now we're doing it and we're figuring out the kinks and what works and what doesn't work," said Spates.

One thing that remains unchanged, is the teacher's mission.

"When you go into teaching you go because you enjoy it. .. we enjoy what we're doing and the fact that we have the opportunity to do what we are doing with the kids, that's still a very positive thing," said Spates.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.