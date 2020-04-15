Equipment stolen from Crossville's storm relief team

A volunteer group out of Crossville was set to travel to Chattanooga to help out tornado victims, but were stopped when they realized their equipment had been stolen.

The Crossville Chronicle reported that volunteers with the Upper Cumberland Baptist Association are missing multiple forms of equipment, including chainsaws, nailers and a generator from their supply.

Kirk Casey said that the equipment was last used on March 29, when volunteers helped people in Cumberland County after storms.

The paper reported that six volunteers from Cumberland County will be working in the areas of Hamilton County and Bradley County, helping cleanup the tornado damage.

