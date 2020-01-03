Eric Gray named MVP after Gator Bowl win

Eric Gray finished his freshman year by earning MVP honors at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Gray rushed for a game-high with 86 yards and scoring what proved to be the deciding touchdown in the Vols' 23-22 win over Indiana.

Indiana coach Tom Allen said after the game that the 5-foot-10 player from Memphis is a "special player" with a bright future.

Gray said he was happy to end his freshman year by taking home the MVP award after Thursday's game.

"For me, like you said, being a Tennessee boy and being here at Tennessee, it's been unbelievable," Gray said. "Being MVP has been amazing. I just want to say all glory to God."

In a postgame press conference, Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt spoke about the promising freshman as a big part of the Vols' future.

"We're excited about the future of our program because of guys like Eric Gray," Pruitt said. "You don't have to spend a whole lot of time with Eric Gray to figure out that he's made the right way.

