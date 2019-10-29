Eric Lutton appointed Knox County Public Defender

Eric Lutton has been appointed to be Knox County's Public Defender. The interim appointment for Tennessee's 6th Judicial District was made by Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday and will be effective Nov. 1.

“It is an honor to be selected for this position by Governor Lee,” Eric said. “I believe that the Community Law Office is one of the finest Public Defender Offices in the Country and I look forward to building on the excellent leadership of outgoing Public DefenderMark Stephens.”

Lutton will be sworn in as the District Public Defender by the Honorable

Steven Sword in Criminal Court Division 1.

Lutton will remain public defender until a 2020 special election is held.

The decision was made after Public Defender Mark Stephens announced in August he would resign from his office at the end of October.

Stephens' last day is Thursday, Oct. 31.

Lutton joined the Community Law Office in 2013 and is an alumnus of Ball State University and The University of Tennessee.

After law school, Sutton established his own practice that focused on indigent defense, until he joined the Knox County Public Defender’s Community Law Office.

Sutton has served as an attorney, team leader, and as the Deputy District Public Defender. In addition to his duties as the Deputy Public Defender, he is on the Board of Directors for Metro Drug Coalition and is also a member of the staffing team for Recovery Court and Veteran’s

Court, and serves as the liaison to those programs for the office.

