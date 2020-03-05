Mountain view youth center escapees in custody

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for two people who escaped from the Mountain View Youth Development Center on Thursday night.

About an hour after announcing the search, officials said the juveniles were in custody.

Investigators said the juveniles stole a vehicle and crashed it on Wine Road near Niles Road before running off.

The sheriff's office said THP, Dandridge police and Knox County officials helped in the search.

