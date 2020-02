Eskimo Escapades brought out people for a chance at water activities along the Fort Loudon Lake Saturday during a cold winter.

File Image. / Source: (WVLT)

The non-profit hosts the event each year to raise money for The Dream Connection, the Adventure Amputee Camp and the Patricia Neal Initiative Recreation Cooperative.

The event has been a tradition for the past 26 years and raises thousands of dollars for the charities.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.